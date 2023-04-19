HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Hospital Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive, which opened in March 2020 as a temporary COVID-19 testing site, will shut down on April 28.

According to Steve Doyle with Huntsville Hospital, the decision was made due to the number of COVID-related hospitalizations being “down dramatically,” paired with the National Public Health emergency set to expire on May 11.

“The Fever & Flu Clinic staff are true heroes,” said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer.

Huntsville Hospital estimates that over 57,000 people visited the facility to be tested for COVID-19 over the past three years, with lines sometimes wrapping around the building.

(Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP)

“When the virus first reached Alabama, they volunteered to put themselves in harm’s way to help keep the community safe,” said Doughty. “We are forever grateful for their service and excited that they can now return to caring for Huntsville Hospital Health System patients in other ways.”

The site grew from simple COVID testing to seeing more than 4,200 COVID patients at high risk for hospitalization coming to the clinic for IV infusions or Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill.

After the John Hunt Park Community Vaccination Clinic shut down in May 2022, the Fever & Flu Clinic also became the hospital’s primary vaccination site.

Doughty added that there are still several other areas that provide COVID testing, vaccination and outpatient treatment resources in the Huntsville area.

“Anyone needing those services should contact their primary care physician,” Doughty said.

All of the Fever & Flu Clinic staff members will be transferred to other jobs within Huntsville Hospital Health System once the facility is closed.