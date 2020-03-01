Huntsville Hospital celebrates leap year baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday at Huntsville Hospital a leap year baby was born, and her name is Avery Stanford.

Leap year babies are born on the most mathematically unlikely day of the year, with the odds being 1 in 1,461.

Avery's parents, Whittney and Kyle Stanford, said "it was nervewracking, exciting." They said she is "definitely one of a kind. It makes her special."

Avery now joins the rest of the 'leapers' or 'leaplings' in the world celebrating her actual birthday every four years.

Happy first birthday, Avery!