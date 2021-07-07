Huntsville Hospital awards $500,000 in total grants to local health programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is providing support grants totaling $500,000 to twelve local agencies for their work in improving the health of our community.

“We are excited to present grants totaling $500,000 to twelve incredible agencies this year,” said Beth Richardson, co-chair of the Community Health Initiative committee. “The programs that we are supporting have risen above the most difficult circumstances to continue providing innovative health care solutions to our area’s most underserved populations.”

The Arc of Madison County – $16,500

CASA – $47,500

Community Free Clinic – $100,000

Community Free Dental Clinic- $40,000

Downtown Rescue Mission $5,000

First Stop, Inc. $10,500

HEALS $72,500

New Hope Children’s Clinic $75,500

Rock Steady Boxing $27,500

United Cerebral Palsy $10,000

Village of Promise $10,000

WellStone Behavioral Health $85,000

TOTAL = $500,000

Since 1996, the Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative program has awarded $11.8 million to local organizations.