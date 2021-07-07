Huntsville Hospital awards $500,000 in total grants to local health programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is providing support grants totaling $500,000 to twelve local agencies for their work in improving the health of our community.
“We are excited to present grants totaling $500,000 to twelve incredible agencies this year,” said Beth Richardson, co-chair of the Community Health Initiative committee. “The programs that we are supporting have risen above the most difficult circumstances to continue providing innovative health care solutions to our area’s most underserved populations.”
- The Arc of Madison County – $16,500
- CASA – $47,500
- Community Free Clinic – $100,000
- Community Free Dental Clinic- $40,000
- Downtown Rescue Mission $5,000
- First Stop, Inc. $10,500
- HEALS $72,500
- New Hope Children’s Clinic $75,500
- Rock Steady Boxing $27,500
- United Cerebral Palsy $10,000
- Village of Promise $10,000
- WellStone Behavioral Health $85,000
- TOTAL = $500,000
Since 1996, the Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative program has awarded $11.8 million to local organizations.