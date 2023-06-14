HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital’s Community Health Initiative (CHI) program presented 10 health grants to local non-profit agencies on Wednesday morning.

Since 1996, Huntsville Hospital has provided $13 million to support programs that target health improvements within underserved populations in the community. The grand total of the 10 grants this year came in at $600,000.

Grant recipients for 2023-2024 include the following:

The Arc of Madison County

The Community Free Clinic

The Community Free Dental Clinic

Enable Madison County

HEALS

Kids to Love

New Hope Children’s Clinic

Studio 60 (for Rock Steady Boxing)

United Cerebral Palsy

Village of Promise

“By working together with local not-for-profit agencies we are better able to

reach children, low income families, and any segment of the community which has challenges

accessing care,” says Kerry Fehrenbach, chair of CHI and of the Jean Wessel Templeton Committee which oversees the program.

More than 50 local non-profit agencies have received grants since CHI was established.

Fehrenbach says that CHI grants provide funding for many different things and serve many purposes including:

primary care

dental care

mental health services

In addition to these services, there is also support for medication assistance and health prevention.

“We are excited about the grants that we are making this year and we look forward to the

impact that the recipient programs will have on the individuals and families that are served,” Fehrenbach said.

To read more about the grant recipients and this initiative, click here.