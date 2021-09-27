Huntsville Hospital announces start of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital will be giving booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines later this week.

Booster shots start Wednesday, September 29 at the John Hunt Park Community Vaccination Clinic, located at 2180 Jaycee Way, Huntsville.

Those getting the booster shot must have waited at least six months after receiving their second shot of the initial two-shot Pfizer regimen.; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients do not qualify for the booster shot

CDC guidelines say the following people should receive a booster shot:

People 65 and older

Long-term care residents 18 years old and older

People 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditons

The following people may also receive a booster shot:

People 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

People 18-64 years old at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job or place of residence – previous guidance from the State of Alabama said this includes health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery store workers, and those in homeless shelters or prisons

Appointments must be made to receive the booster shot on the Huntsville Hospital website.

The clinic, which will continue giving first- and second-doses, is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those getting their booster shot need to bring their vaccination card, as well as their driver’s license or other photo ID.