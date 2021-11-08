Huntsville Hospital allowing more visitors for non-COVID patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital System has revised its visitation policy.

The policy, revised Monday, now allows two visitors per general and ICU patient.

The previous policy, issued in August during a COVID-19 surge, restricted all patients to just one visitor.

Other parts of the previous policy remain in place:

ER patients are still only allowed one visitor at bedside

Pre-op/surgery patients are still only allowed one person to assist them to the pre-op preparation room

For COVID-19 positive patients or those who are still awaiting results, the previous policy still applies:

General Inpatients: 1 person between 8-10 a.m. or 5-7 p.m.

ICU Patients: 1 person during ICU visiting hours

Emergency Room: 1 person at bedside per stay

For all visitors, the following rules apply:

Be 16 years or older with a valid ID

Be free of the following COVID-19 symptoms: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last seven days

Check in and out at facility entrances; check in at the nurses station if visiting a COVID-19 patient

Wear a mask at all times, observe social distancing and sanitize frequently

To keep caregivers and families informed, the following communication procedures are in effect:

When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person 16+ years old. Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact upon request.

The patient will provide a password for identification to ensure communication between hospital staff and family members remains private.

The full visitation policy, including ICU visitation hours, can be found here.