HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday, according to local law enforcement.

Huntsville Police say a cutting call came in around 1 p.m. on Friday, August 5 in the area of Steeplechase Drive.

Officials told News 19 that the homeowners found the man in their closet, and he cut both of them before running away. Police did not provide an update about whether or not the man was apprehended or if he is still at-large.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.