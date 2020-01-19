Huntsville High School to forfeit basketball wins due to ineligible player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville High School announced on Saturday afternoon the school unknowingly played an ineligible player on the boys basketball team this season and will forfeit any wins the player was a part of.

Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King said in a release the school recently learned about the ineligible player and the school made a self-report to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

"It was good just to be able to get out here and play on a holiday," Huntsville High School boys basketball head coach Christian Schweers said.

Hosting Hueytown, coach Schweers was feeling some late pressure.

"We lost composure in the 4th, we blew a big lead," Schweers said. "And you're dealing with high school kids. They can go south quick in that situation."

The Panthers put up 79 points on the UAH court.

"It's one of our best games offensively. We hardly missed a shot," Schweers said.

Huntsville picked up the victory, just two days after high school leaders announced they'd be forfeiting several of their wins from this year.

"I'm not at liberty to talk about it," Schweers said after the game.

In a statement shared with parents, Huntsville High School principal Aaron King said they discovered one of the Panthers' players was ineligible this year. King said the school reported itself to the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Prior to Saturday, the Panthers had 16 wins and were in second place in their region.

"It's another learning curve, heading into another game that matters on Friday with Grissom. It's a big rival game," Schweers said.

WHNT News 19 asked coach Schweers after the game what their record is now. He couldn't say. But the Panthers have a chance to pick up three more wins before the end of January. And coach Schweers said they're focused on winning their game in the play-in tournament next month. If they win, the Panthers would move on to regionals. So, despite the forfeitures, it appears the Panthers still have something to play for.

BREAKING: Huntsville High principal Aaron King released a statement saying the Panthers have played an ineligible player this season and will forfeit any wins that that player was a part of It does not specify which player or how many wins will be forfeited in this release pic.twitter.com/Z1o928K2aJ — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) January 18, 2020

King said Huntsville High School is in the process of notifying the schools they have played in order to correct official records.

The basketball season will continue without the ineligible player, according to King.

WHNT News 19 also asked a spokesperson for the AHSAA about the situation, but he declined to say any more.

The release did not specify which player on the Panthers' roster was ineligible or how many games will be forfeited.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video