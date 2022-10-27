HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Paramedics responded to Huntsville High School (HHS) Thursday after officials say a student set off a chemical reaction in a bathroom.

Huntsville City Schools (HCS) said a student set off the reaction as part of what it called an “act of vandalism.”

HHS Principal Aaron King said the school immediately contacted law enforcement and the Huntsville Fire Department about the incident.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), Huntsville Fire Department and the Huntsville Hazmat Team all responded to the school.

King said there is no indication that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air because of the incident, but paramedics evaluated affected students and staff as a precaution.

The school has identified the student responsible and said they will face disciplinary action because of the incident.