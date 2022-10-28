HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville High School said students and staff have been evacuated after a bomb threat.

A notice from Principal Aaron King said the school evacuated the building this morning after it received the threat.

He said the school immediately contacted law enforcement to inform them of the threat. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to the scene.

HPD worked with the school district’s security team to investigate the threat.

HPD said no device was found during the search and officers do not believe the threat was credible at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

HPD said the school has been cleared and students have resumed classes.