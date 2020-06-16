Huntsville High parents host celebration for senior class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville High School parents are planning a celebration for the senior class called ‘Trash “Panther” Grad Night 2020.’

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused cancellations of events, concerts, weddings, and graduations. Many schools in North Alabama are still able to have a high school graduation, but they may look a bit different.

The graduating class missed out on prom, senior award banquets, scholarship celebrations, and senior week. To give them something special to remember, some parents decided to morph all those celebrations into one.

Debbie Barrie is the event organizer and said she was looking for an outdoor facility to do something different.

“I was talking to a friend of mine,” said Barrie. “He had mentioned he had some ties to the Trash Pandas so I wrote an email and Mr. Nelson thought it was a great idea.”

The senior celebration event is being held at Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas.

“I’ve been wanting to go to all of these sort of special senior events my whole life,” said Robby Barrie, a senior at Huntsville High School. “I’ve been looking forward to it these last four years of high school. The fact that it’s going to be at the Trash Panda Stadium, a very, very new stadium, multi-million dollar… so excited about it.”

With it being such a large, open space, seniors will get to invite their friends and family to attend as well.

“We are going to great lengths with the Trash Pandas organization to make sure that everyone is properly spaced out and that everyone is as safe as possible,” said Debbie Barrie. “There are temperature checks as you enter the stadium.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 24, just a few days before Huntsville High School’s graduation, so the Barries say the graduating class will get to experience a little bit of a “Senior Week.”

“We get to have our event on Wednesday and then the actual graduation on Friday so it’s like we get this whole week long thing to help celebrate our entire graduation,” said Robbie.

Debbie said those organizing the event are the “same original elementary school moms.” She said they stuffed folders together, and now are getting to plan this event.

“It’s actually been nice getting the band back together,” she adds.

All Huntsville High School seniors are invited to attend this event, and none of them will be charged. But those hoping to attend will have to register.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help pay for the Toyota Field facility. Debbie Barrie says any additional money raised will be donated to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.