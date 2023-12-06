HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mark Fleetwood has been at the helm for the Huntsville Panthers football team for seven years, but now, he’s stepping away from head coaching.

Fleetwood confirmed to News 19 that he plans to stay on as assistant principal and athletic director at the school but let go of his coaching duties.

Fleetwood’s Panthers went 5-5 this season, and the team was 30-42 overall during his tenure. In 2017, he led Huntsville to the Class 7A playoffs in 2017 and in 2022.

His nearly 40-year coaching career included stints at Jacksonville State University, Troy University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Habersham Central High School, The Citadel, Cartersville High School and Peachtree Ridge High School.

He also served as an assistant coach during the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.