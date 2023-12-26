HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama high school band is taking its talent overseas for New Year’s Day.

The Huntsville High School (HHS) band will be performing in the London New Year’s Day Parade on January 1.

According to Huntsville City Schools, the band , family members and staff will travel across the pond on Wednesday, December 27.

The band is fifth in this year’s parade line-up.

The HHS band is also planning to see some historical sites on their trip, including the Tower of London, Windsor Castle, and Hampton Court Palace.