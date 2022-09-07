HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – North Alabama health leaders gathered today at Huntsville City Hall to give an update on the arrival of a new COVID-19 boosters shot.

The federal government has started rolling out a new updated Moderna and Pfizer booster shot for this fall that they say targets two Omicron subvariants that are currently causing most of the infections.

Health leader Tracy Doughty, Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital, was joined by Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell and Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Right now, there are currently over 70 COVID-positive patients being treated at Huntsville Hospital. Experts said that the federally approved boosters will arrive in Huntsville sometime this week.

Dr. Stubblefield said that although the positive rate is low, it’s still hard to tell if the coronavirus will ever be over.

“Right now, what we need to focus on is that it’s still hurting Alabamians. It’s still hurting our family members and our loved ones. We’ve lost so many, and we’ve lost so much to this virus. We are in an exciting era of technology that allows us to fight this virus,” Dr. Stubblefield added.

Dr. Stubblefield explained that the new boosters are the best way to move forward.

The Pfizer booster has been approved for ages 12 and older, while the Moderna booster starts at the age of 18. No word yet as to which will be arriving in Huntsville first.