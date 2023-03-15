HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc are adding another legend to the rafters.

Nolan Kaiser’s #10 will forever be cemented in Havoc history on March 31, during the team’s championship reunion weekend.

Kaiser, who played for the Havoc for seven seasons, notched a total of 281 games, recording 50 goals and 138 assists for a total of 187 points.

Kaiser played a key role in the Havoc’s back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. Alongside his two President Cups, he was twice named to the First Team All-SPHL.