HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc is playing for more than a win on February 5, they are also playing for the babies at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The game will consist of a commemorative giveaway and a player-worn jersey auction after the game, in honor of the 16th Annual Melissa George Night.

The first 500 fans who bring in an item for the NICU will receive a 2022 Havoc Melissa George Night t-shirt. Suggested items include restaurant and gas gift cards, newborn onesies, and baby blankets.

After the game, pink and blue jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned off to fans. The funds collected will benefit the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will allow the organization to purchase potentially life-saving equipment for the NICU. They hope to purchase an artic sun cooling device, which can help prevent brain damage in infants after traumatic births, and a phototherapy light reader to help ensure infants are receiving the appropriate amount of phototherapy light needed to lower jaundice levels.

The Havoc organization has raised more than $700,000 for Melissa’s Fund over the last 15 years, contributing to state-of-the-art equipment, patient family support and more.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. in the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. You can purchase tickets on the Havoc’s website here.

For more information on the Melisa George Neonatal Memorial Fund and the need, visit their website here.