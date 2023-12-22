HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc hockey team will host baby races and ugly sweater night during their matchup against the Quad City Storm on Friday night.

Babies participating in the Rocket City Races will get a chance to show off their speed during the game’s first intermission. Guests and fans can also wear their choice of an “ugly Christmas sweater” for a chance to win Havoc prizes.

The Huntsville Havoc will host three home games over five days.

The schedule can be seen below:

Friday, December 22nd – Baby Races & Ugly Sweater Night

See the fastest babies in the Rocket City race across the ice during the 1st intermission, and dress up in your ugliest Christmas attire for a chance at Havoc prizes!

Saturday, December 23rd – Peanuts Night

Celebrate the holidays on Peanuts Night! Enjoy specialty Peanut-themed jerseys and merchandise.

Tuesday, December 26th – Small Dog Races

It’s the dog’s turn this go-round! See the fastest small dogs in North Alabama in our annual Small Dog Races! The best deal in Rocket City is back – get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 fountain drinks with our Family 4 Pack! You can click here to receive your offer.

Fans can also access the “Home for the Howlidays” package which locks in the same seats for tonight, tomorrow, and next Tuesday’s games. If ten or more tickets are purchased, fans can also get $2 off per ticket. Less than 1,000 tickets remain at this time.