HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s almost Havoc season here in Huntsville! You can start buying your tickets on Monday, Sept. 12.

Single game tickets will go on sale beginning Monday. You can buy them online or at the Von Braun Center box office located at 700 Monroe Street SW.

Ticket pricing will vary per seating area with gold tickets at $40, silver tickets at $17 and bronze tickets at $13. Season tickets are also still available here.

The season begins on October 20 with the Havoc at Pensacola. The first home game is on October 28 against Birmingham. You can find the full 2022-23 schedule here.