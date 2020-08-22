Huntsville Havoc temporarily laying off four employees, plans to bring them back for December start of season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Havoc will return soon but not without some tough decisions first.

In a statement, team owner Keith Jeffries said four key employees were laid off until the upcoming season officially begins.

He said this is the time of year when they normally rely on event-based revenue and without events, he had to make this decision for the team to survive.

However, he says they will be re-hired as soon as hockey starts back up.

The good news – he says they are expecting to open the gates sometime in mid-late December.

So in just four months, the puck could drop on the Havoc’s season.

A message from our owner, Keith Jeffries.



All future events will go on as scheduled and we look forward to opening the gates for the best fans in minor pro hockey in December! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4yF5wIgeO — Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) August 20, 2020