HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When you think of hockey players, you probably don’t think of them being very crafty. But they can be.

The Huntsville Havoc hockey team spent some time after practice Tuesday making baby blankets for the babies at the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

They started doing this a few years ago as they get ready for Melissa Georga Night. The night they wear special jerseys that are auctioned off after the game to raise money to buy life-saving equipment for the regional NICU. The funds collected will benefit the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The blankets will be taken to the NICU and given to parents to take home with them when they leave with their baby.

“That’s just something that we can do to help out a little bit and then obviously on Saturday night here, it’s probably one of the biggest if not the biggest night here with the Havoc so I think just kind of doing something small like that, it goes a long way,” Havoc player Tyler Piacentini said.

The players and havoc staff are hoping to make at least 60 blankets to give to families.

The Havoc organization has raised more than $700,000 for Melissa’s Fund over the last 15 years, contributing to state-of-the-art equipment, patient family support and more.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on February 5 in the Von Braun Center Propst Arena. You can purchase tickets on the Havoc’s website here.

For more information on the Melisa George Neonatal Memorial Fund and the need, visit their website here.