Huntsville Havoc Military Appreciation Night happening March 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Havoc Military Appreciation Night is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.

Still Serving Veterans (SSV) is distributing 2,000 ticket vouchers to active duty military, members of the Guard and Reserves and Veterans through its office at 626 Clinton Avenue, West. The vouchers must then be exchanged at the VBC Box Office for an actual ticket.

This year each ticket represents a reserved seat. People should plan to pick up their voucher as soon as possible and exchange it for a ticket, as this game usually sells out!

This year’s game promises to be a lot of fun. Leidos, the presenting sponsor, is giving away 5,000 small flashlights/lanterns. After the game, the military-themed jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Still Serving Veterans.

Funds raised will support the agency’s VA program. Trained counselors help veterans and their family members secure the VA benefits they earned as a result of military service.