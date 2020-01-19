Huntsville Havoc hosts 14th annual Melissa George Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One Saturday a year, the Huntsville Havoc game is about more than just hockey. The Havoc hosts the annual Melissa George Night, which is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

A long-standing tradition, the 14th annual Melissa George Night will raise essential funds to buy lifesaving equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

"It is our 14th annual Melissa George night hosted by the Huntsville Havoc. Through the Havoc, before tonight, they've raised $690,000 in 13 years on this night alone," said Chris George.

Chris George, a co-founder of the fund, said he is grateful for the community support shown each year by Havoc hockey fans.

"When you see the pink and blue jerseys in the stands and you see the impact that this game has had on that NICU just down the street, it's something special," said George.

Fans had the opportunity to give back and to get some Melissa George gear. They brought in items like restaurant and gas gift cards, blankets, and individually wrapped snacks for the NICU parent waiting room.

"The first 1,000 fans tonight who brought an item to donate to the NICU received a Melissa George T-shirt," said George.

People also donated by bidding on silent auction items.

"We've got mystery pucks that our players have signed that are being sold for %25, we've got players sticks that are being auctioned off, it's just a great way to raise money for Melissa's Fund," said George.

One of the biggest fundraisers of the night is fans bidding on the player's jerseys following the game. The Havoc even gave our sports team Rocco DiSangro and Olivia Whitmire a jersey to auction, along with a jersey for the one-and-only Jerry Hayes.

Olivia Whitmire's jersey sold for $650, Rocco DiSangro's jersey sold for $600, and Jerry Hayes' jersey sold for $1,750.

The Havoc raised $60,244 this year to bring the total amount the Havoc organization has raised in 14 years for Melissa's Fund to $750,244.