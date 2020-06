HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday, the Huntsville Havoc will host the second day of its curbside sale.

This year’s end-of-season gear sale will be in front of the VBC’s Propst Arena from noon-6 p.m.

New and used equipment like sticks, pads, helmets, and gloves, as well as discounted team merchandise, are available.

Our end-of-year sale starts tomorrow at noon! We'll have tons of discounted merch, specialty jerseys, equipment & memorabilia.



More Info: https://t.co/HeFH3JGeKV



We'll also be having our first ever Virtual Sale on Facebook Live tomorrow at 7pm! https://t.co/dcdFVPxAG2 pic.twitter.com/NGmqqiSPn4 — Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) June 3, 2020