HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2022-2023 hockey season for the Huntsville Havoc is underway, and their eyes are set on winning a fourth President’s Cup Championship!

The Havoc will host its first home game this Friday and is looking to the community to come out and support.

“I think if you come to one game in person… you’ll have the time of your life,” said Glenn Detulleo, the Havoc’s head coach. “You’ll want to come back, 100%! You just got to come, show up, see it in-person… you’ll fall in love with hockey.”

The team is coming off two wins on the road and Detulleo says they’re excited to play on home turf.

“You know, it’s always nice to start on the road — it kind of creates more ‘team bonding’ when you get on the bus and stuff,” he explained. “Hopefully, we can show the home fans what we’ve been doing, where we’re at, and we’re just excited.”

The Havoc announced earlier this week that they’ve signed two forwards ahead of opening night, but Detulleo says so far this season the team is doing well.

“We’re lucky, we’ve got quite a few guys back from last year so we’re not really starting from scratch,” Detulleo added. “They guys are gelling really well, the important things are working, just competing, it’s been great.”

If you’d like to attend the first game, the puck drops at 7 p.m. Seats are available by calling the ticket office, in-person at the Von Braun Center box office, or online through Ticketmaster.

The first 2,500 hundred fans through the doors of Propst Arena will receive a Havoc magnet schedule.

“The lights will go down at the intros, the place will erupt, and I think from there it’s just so much energy,” Detulleo concluded. “Hopefully we’ll get a goal early on and get the place rockin’, and then from there…just try to ride the wave.”

Just a reminder: The VBC has announced that they are now a cashless venue. Cash will still be accepted for Havoc merch, chuck-a-puck, and raffles.