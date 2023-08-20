HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts visited the Rocket City this past weekend for the annual Huntsville Hamfest.

This annual conference has been bringing enthusiasts together since 1954 and is known as “The Worlds Friendliest Hamfest.”

At this year’s Hamfest, people were able to take part in exam sessions, sit in on one of the many forums, visit one of the many vendors, and take part in one of the activities in the youth lounge.

In order to try and get some more youth into the hobby and just display what it is what we do, we actually have a youth lounge. This where the kids can come, they can actually get on the radio we can kind of coach them. Jessica Molo, Hospitality Huntsville Amateur Radio Club

Many vendors and manufacturers, some local, set booths up throughout the South Hall in the Von Braun Center in a flea market style. Some of the vendors in attendance this year were American Filament, Gigaparts, MFJ Enterprises, and Ham Radio Outlet.

Organizers say this year was one of the greatest turnouts they’ve had since pre-covid. They estimate three to five thousand people attend each year.

If you are interested in getting involved or learning more about amateur radio, Huntsville has a club you can join. The Huntsville Amateur Radio Club (HARC) holds a meeting every Friday evening at 7:30 pm at 1806 University Drive NW. To learn more and see how you can get involved click here.