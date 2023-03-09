HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The city of Huntsville is granting funds to area nonprofits that serve people that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The grants total $364,000 and will be distributed to multiple agencies including:

AshaKiran – $25,000

Crisis Services of North Alabama – $30,000

Community Action Partnership – $87,000

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #26 – $52,000

First Stop – $75,000

Family Services Center – $35,000

New Futures – $35,000

WellStone Behavioral Health – $25,000

Huntsville City Council approved eight resolutions for the grant funding at its regular meeting on March 9.

The grants are to be used for transitional housing, emergency shelter, rental assistance, and more.

The Community Development Department will distribute FY 2022 Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).