Huntsville glass recycling event ending at 5 p.m.

Huntsville

Photo courtesy Phoenix Glass Recycling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A glass recycling event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be ending at 5 p.m.

Event organizers from Phoenix Glass Recycling told News 19 the event was ending early due to overcapacity.

The glass recycling event was accepting the following:

  • wine, liquor, juice, and beer bottles (with or without lids)
  • Jars, such as jelly, pickle, pasta sauce, olives (with or without lids)
  • Essential oil/perfume bottles
  • Any of the items above in broken/chipped condition

The site was not accepting any of the following:

  • Pyrex/similar bakware
  • Windows
  • Mirrors
  • Light bulbs
  • Construction/auto glass

For more information on future events, visit the Phoenix Glass Recycling website.

