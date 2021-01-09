Huntsville glass recycling event ending at 5 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A glass recycling event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be ending at 5 p.m.

Event organizers from Phoenix Glass Recycling told News 19 the event was ending early due to overcapacity.

The glass recycling event was accepting the following:

wine, liquor, juice, and beer bottles (with or without lids)

Jars, such as jelly, pickle, pasta sauce, olives (with or without lids)

Essential oil/perfume bottles

Any of the items above in broken/chipped condition

The site was not accepting any of the following:

Pyrex/similar bakware

Windows

Mirrors

Light bulbs

Construction/auto glass

For more information on future events, visit the Phoenix Glass Recycling website.