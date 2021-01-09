Huntsville glass recycling event ending at 5 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A glass recycling event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will be ending at 5 p.m.
Event organizers from Phoenix Glass Recycling told News 19 the event was ending early due to overcapacity.
The glass recycling event was accepting the following:
- wine, liquor, juice, and beer bottles (with or without lids)
- Jars, such as jelly, pickle, pasta sauce, olives (with or without lids)
- Essential oil/perfume bottles
- Any of the items above in broken/chipped condition
The site was not accepting any of the following:
- Pyrex/similar bakware
- Windows
- Mirrors
- Light bulbs
- Construction/auto glass
For more information on future events, visit the Phoenix Glass Recycling website.