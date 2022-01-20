Huntsville gets $1.35M for Governor’s Drive widening project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of Governor’s Drive in Huntsville will get 1,600 feet wider thanks to state funding. The city’s statement calls the project a significant improvement.

The portion of the highway, also called U.S. Highway 431, that will see improvements is from east of Franklin Street to the east of Bassett Street.

The city received $1.35 million for the project. The funding is provided by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program’s (ATRIP-II) infrastructure improvement initiative. The City of Huntsville will not be required to match funds on the project.

(City of Huntsville)

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said his administration worked with state leaders to secure the funding.

“The City is grateful to the members of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program Committee, especially committee members Rep. Rex Reynolds and Sen. Arthur Orr of the Madison County delegation, for their assistance in securing these funds that will help the citizens of Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said.

Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development, said this a much-needed project.

“This project would extend the outside eastbound lane through the California Street intersection and provide a more than adequate merge lane to accommodate additional capacity and create a smoother traffic flow during peak demands,” Davis said.

The project is one of 32 selected by ATRIP-II’s committee from the Rebuild Alabama Act. To see a full list of 2022 projects, click here.