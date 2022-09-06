HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices fell yet again in Huntsville and across the nation over the last week.

GasBuddy said the average price for a gallon of gas fell 8.2 cents to $3.35/gallon Monday. This is 34.9 cents/gallon lower than the same time in August, but 56.6 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

However, a note on Huntsville’s average – this includes bad data from the Chevron at the corner of South Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive – a station that several GasBuddy users report hasn’t had gas since at least October 2021.

Excluding the Chevron, the lowest price in Huntsville was $3.01/gallon Sunday, while the highest was $3.79/gallon, a difference of 78 cents.

Huntsville’s prices continue to be among the lowest in Alabama – the cheapest station in the state was charging $2.89/gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was charging $4.35/gallon – a difference of $1.46/gallon.

Prices also fell across the region:

Birmingham – $3.36/gallon, down 6.6 cents over the last week

Chattanooga – $3.21/gallon, down 11.8 cents over the last week

Tennessee – $3.33/gallon, down nine cents over the last week

Nationwide, gas and diesel prices fell for the 12th straight week. Down 7.7 cents from last week, a gallon of gas nationwide is currently averaging $3.75. This is down 29.5 cents from the same time in August, but still stands 57.6 cents higher than the same time in 2021. Diesel fell two cents to an average of $5.02/gallon.

While it’s a mixed bag across the country concerning future gas prices, GasBuddy said there’s still some good news for the Gulf region.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production. For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis