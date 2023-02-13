HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Flower Shoppe of Providence was buzzing with activity Monday morning. The store located in the Village of Providence is gearing up for its second busiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day.

“Our busiest day is Mother’s Day,” said Jessa Harris, the manager of The Flower Shoppe.

Harris spoke with News 19 in-between answering phone calls from people making last-minute orders. She and others were busy putting together floral arraignments and getting deliveries ready.

Harris said they will have three delivery drivers hitting the town on Tuesday, and that they will “be mighty busy.”

“They’ll be all over, just like today, I won’t see them for several hours,” she said.

While the day before Valentine’s Day is crunch time for The Flower Shoppe, they’ve actually been preparing for months.

“We started ordering back in December for Valentine’s,” Harris said.

She said roses are a popular choice, and this week they have “somewhere in the neighborhood of five or six thousand” ready to be added to arrangements.

Harris said on a normal week, they only go through about 500 to 1,000 roses.

In addition to roses, she said lilies, hydrangeas, and delphiniums are popular choices for people.

No matter what flowers you choose to order, she just encourages folks to shop local.

“We strongly suggest to shop local, and don’t do a third-party service,” she said.

“The best thing to do is give us a call and we’ll help you out, and if we can’t we’ll send you to another florist. There’s a lot of love to go around,” she added.