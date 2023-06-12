Young woman floating in Spa bath or swimming pool, she is very relaxed. Welness concept.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s ‘only float spa’ is set to bring a hydrotherapy experience to the area later this year, but that may leave you wondering – why float?

‘Float Huntsville’ announced on its Facebook it’ll be opening a float center located at Blue in Valley Bend, next to Handel’s Ice Cream in Jones Valley.

So, what are the benefits of ‘floating’?

Float therapy is described on the spa’s website as, “a zero gravity environment that allows for relaxation of mind and body that gives you a chance to rest + reset.”

Hydrotherapy or ‘floating’ has many benefits, according to Float Huntsville. Some of the reported benefits include chronic pain, stress and anxiety relief, as well as helping floaters fall asleep or meditate.

Clinical research is even being done to discover the effect this type of therapy has on relieving symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Floating decreases cortisol, increases dopamine levels, and increased physical recovery. One hour of floating has been made equivalent to four hours of deep REM sleep,” according to the Float Huntsville website.

The spa said this type of therapy is all about the things you don’t have to do for an hour or two.

The water in the spa’s float tanks will contain 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt, which the business says creates buoyancy and reduces “the sensation of gravity about 80%.” It says you won’t be fighting gravity because the salt takes care of it while you lie on your back.

Water temperatures are maintained around 94 degrees, which is described as “skin-receptor neutral.” This is intended to make you lose track of where your body ends and the water begins.

Finally, tanks are designed to keep out sound, while the floating will keep your ears just below the water. You can choose to turn the lights out inside the tank for complete darkness – or keep them on.

Float Huntsville said this allows a person to block out all outside noise and relax.

The float center’s address will be 1303 Four Mile Post Road, Suite A, Huntsville, AL, United States, 35802. When the storefront does open, the website shows it plans to operate Tuesday through Sunday, with varying hours from weekdays to weekends.

To learn more about floating, or get updates on when the store may open, you can visit the Float Huntsville website or Facebook page.