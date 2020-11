HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units at a fire on Queens Place in south Huntsville.

The neighborhood is located off Green Mountain Road.

Firefighters say the call came in just around 5:00 Wednesday morning. They arrived to find a shed fire that they were able to put out in approximately 30 minutes.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the house was not damaged in the fire.