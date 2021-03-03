Huntsville firefighters respond to overnight duplex fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an overnight fire on Front Street. The resident told emergency crews they heard a “pop” that woke them up just after midnight, then they smelled smoke.

Firefighters arrived and got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The building is a duplex. The south end of the building, with the address of 2024, was more damaged than the other half.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire but those living there will be displaced for at least a few days.