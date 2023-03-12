HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says a garage was heavily damaged after a structure fire on Oakwood Avenue.

HFR said multiple units were on the scene of the structure fire in the 1200 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. The department said two pumper trucks and one ladder truck were deployed to the fire at a single-family home.

HFR said the fire heavily damaged a detached garage/workshop on the property.

The department said no one was displaced as a result of the fire and the cause is under investigation at this time.