HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says crews responded to a fire on Memorial Parkway Southwest Wednesday Night.

According to the department, five fire trucks worked to fight a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Memorial Parkway SW.

HFR said a total of eight units have smoke and fire damage to some extent. The department said the fire was confined to a corner unit where several other units came together.

The residents are being relocated for the night.

The department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.