HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) responded to a house fire on Logan Drive Monday night.

According to a notification from the department, multiple HFR units responded to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Logan Drive NW near Kroger on South Memorial Parkway.

A News 19 crew on the scene confirmed several fire and police units had responded to the incident.

News 19 has reached out for further information and will provide updates as they become available.