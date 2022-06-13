HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) will host a recruitment event and training session this week.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at Water Pollution Control, located at 1800 Vermont Road.

“You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how we operate, and candidates can talk with us about the benefits of being a firefighter,” said Cory Green, HFR recruiter and driver/engineer. “Come out and see why working for the City of Huntsville is one of the best decisions you’ll ever make!”

The event will offer a real ropes training course and a chance to meet with HFR leadership.

Learn more about the upcoming event and how to join Huntsville Fire & Rescue at JoinHFR.com.