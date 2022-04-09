HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple units were called to a possible structure fire in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

According to an alert, crews responded to the 3200-block of Normandale Drive just after 1:35 p.m. Huntsville Fire & Rescue asked the public to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Flames were concentrated on the back wall of the home, however, heavy smoke had been coming out of the front door.

The fire was out after 10 minutes. Crews discovered that the house was unoccupied when the fire occurred and no one lived at the home.