HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) crews were dispatched to an explosion Tuesday morning, which turned out to be caused by a sports car.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennet confirmed with News 19 that there was a confirmed explosion in the garage of a home on Asbury Road.

HFR District Chief Thompson later explained that a sports car exploded in the garage while no one was at home. He explained that there was a small fire, but it went out on its own.

There is a substantial amount of smoke damage in the garage, Thompson added.

Officials say the vehicle is a total loss.