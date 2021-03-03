Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to fire at lumber yard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 84 Lumber early Wednesday morning.

The report from the fire department said multiple units responded to the business located at 29005 Old Highway 20.

Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson says the call came in just after 4:00 Wednesday morning. The firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly. They remained on the scene to check for hotspots in the area.

Emergency crews blocked off a portion of Old Highway 20 while firefighters were on scene. That closure was just off County Line Road.