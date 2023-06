OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) says crews responded to a structure fire in Owens Cross Roads last night.

HFR sent multiple units to the scene at 2700 Hampton Cove Way around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire and severity of the damage is still being determined as HFR investigates.

News 19 will bring you updates to this story as they develop.

This is a developing story.