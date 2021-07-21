Huntsville Fire & Rescue kick-off recruitment season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials were joined by Mayor Tommy Battle at a news conference Wednesday morning to kick off its recruitment season for the 2022 hiring class of firefighters and dispatchers.

Leaders say as Huntsville grows it’s important to make sure more firefighters are also being added to the team. They even dedicated a recruiter, Huntsville native and 10-year Fire Department member, Cory Green, to the effort to bring on quality candidates.

Chief Mac McFarlen is hoping to have an even larger candidate pool this year after an especially tough recruiting year during the pandemic.

“We have had some shortages, the last few classes our numbers have been down as far as the number of applicants we normally get, so we’re trying to reach out to folks and let them know of a great opportunity we have for a career,” he said.

The application portal opens Friday, July 23, and will last for about six weeks. To apply for firefighter or dispatcher role, click here

Those interested in learning more can click here.