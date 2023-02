HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HF&R) is investigating the cause of a fire at a Puerto Rican restaurant early Saturday morning.

Responders with the HF&R responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua at about 3:45 on Saturday morning. HF&R Public Information Officer Trent Bennett told News 19 that 11 trucks responded to this fire.

Bennett did confirm that there were no reported injuries.

Authorities say they are still investigating at this time.