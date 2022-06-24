An awards ceremony honoring some of Huntsville’s best and bravest will be held on Friday, June 24.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An awards ceremony honoring some of Huntsville’s best and bravest will be held on Friday, June 24.

The Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) leadership team will host a “Lifesaving Awards Ceremony” at the Chan Auditorium, located at 4816 Holmes Avenue Northwest. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Chief Mac McFarlen, along with other HFR officials will be presenting awards to multiple personnel for their heroic acts in the line of duty. Key leaders, the City of Huntsville says, will also attend the event.

HFR says this event is a timely one, as they are in need of new recruits to join their ranks.

Applications for firefighters are being accepted now through June 30 and can be found here.

For more information on the awards ceremony, contact the City of Huntsville’s office at 256-427-5006.