HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) will mark its 200th year in service to the community on December 10, but they’re inviting everyone to come and celebrate a little early.

The Huntsville Firefighters Association, Local 1833, and HFR will all gather together with local residents on Thursday, December 8 for the bicentennial celebration and proclamation from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

A custom 200th-anniversary artistic mural will be debuted at the event, which was designed to highlight the department’s long and rich history in the city.

(Huntsville Fire & Rescue)

HFR was chartered on December 10, 1822, and was at the time called the Huntsville Fire Engine Company. Officials say now the department is hiring 19 new firefighters, investing in 21 new fire trucks along with adding a brand new station in the western part of the city.

This ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the Huntsville Depot Roundhouse, located at 398 Monroe Street Northwest.