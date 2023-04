HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) said it responded Sunday after a structure fire on Little Cove Road.

HFR said at 6:44 p.m. that multiple units were on the scene of a structure fire in the 2400 block of Little Cove Road.

Residents were asked to avoid the area if possible while crews worked to fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.