HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says crews are responding to a house fire on Mastin Lake Road.

The department said that five trucks are working to fight the fire in the 2500 block of Mastin Lake Road.

HFR said there is no information on if anyone was injured or displaced in the fire at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

