HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) responded to a fire at an apartment complex that is under construction on Governor’s Drive.

HFR said it responded to a fire at 3700 Governor’s Drive down the street from Stovehouse Friday night. Crews on the scene said the fire started in a storage building around 8 p.m.

The location of the fire is an apartment complex that is currently underdevelopment.