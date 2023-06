HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says units are on the scene of a structure fire at a former Huntsville bowling alley.

HFR said the fire is at the former Plamor Lanes location on Leeman Ferry Road. The department said that five trucks are on the scene fighting the fire.

According to the fire department, no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

HFR said the scene remains active and the cause of the fire is under investigation.