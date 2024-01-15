HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says crews are working to fight a house fire on Monte Sano.

According to HFR, five trucks are on the scene of a structure fire in the 5000 block of Panorama Drive SE.

The fire department said residents should avoid the area. HFR said there is no information on injuries or if people have been displaced at this time. The department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 19 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.